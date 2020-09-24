Sources: Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Leader in Uganda Soon

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s leader, Sovereignty Council Chair Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, are likely to meet in the coming days in Uganda, i24 News has learned.

According to sources close to the Sovereignty Council speaking to the Arabic edition of i24 News, on Saturday, September 26, the Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Association will be inaugurated in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

The event, where media will be invited for coverage, will set off a normalization process between the two countries, sources told i24 News.

Netanyahu’s office refused to make any statements on the matter when approached for comments.

On Wednesday, Burhan returned to Sudan from the UAE, where he conducted talks with US officials on matters including Arab normalization with Israel, as per his statement.

According to the Sovereignty Council, the discussions were focused on removing Sudan from the US list of terrorism sponsors, as well as on peace in the Darfur region.