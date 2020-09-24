Thursday, September 24th | 6 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Anne Frank’s Childhood Friend Lays First Stone of New Amsterdam Holocaust Name Monument

US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Over Human Rights Violations

Jewish Students at University of Illinois Decry Passage of Anti-Israel Divestment Resolution During High Holidays

Singer Lenny Kravitz on His Jewish Upbringing: ‘It Was All About Tradition and Keeping That Alive’

Watchdog Group Warns Mastercard and Visa to Cut Ties With Terror-Supporting Palestinian Banks

Upstate New York Community Chooses to Keep ‘Swastika’ Name

Moscow Cops Arrest Man for Antisemitic Vandalism at Jewish Educational Center

Israel, UAE Cyber Chiefs Discuss Joining Forces to Combat Common Threats

French Jewish TV Presenter Confronted by Assailant Angered by Her Denunciation of Antisemitic Rapper Freeze Corleone

Sources: Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Leader in Uganda Soon

September 24, 2020 11:29 am
0

Sources: Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Leader in Uganda Soon

avatar by i24 News

Sudan’s transitional leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s leader, Sovereignty Council Chair Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, are likely to meet in the coming days in Uganda, i24 News has learned.

According to sources close to the Sovereignty Council speaking to the Arabic edition of i24 News, on Saturday, September 26, the Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Association will be inaugurated in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

The event, where media will be invited for coverage, will set off a normalization process between the two countries, sources told i24 News.

Netanyahu’s office refused to make any statements on the matter when approached for comments.

On Wednesday, Burhan returned to Sudan from the UAE, where he conducted talks with US officials on matters including Arab normalization with Israel, as per his statement.

According to the Sovereignty Council, the discussions were focused on removing Sudan from the US list of terrorism sponsors, as well as on peace in the Darfur region.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.