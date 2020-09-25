Friday, September 25th | 7 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid UAE F-35 Controversy, Top US Senators Voice Support for Israel’s Military Edge

Chassidic Singer to Help Raise Awareness of COVID-19 in Religious Communities

Dubai Soccer Team Signs Israeli Midfielder

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on ‘Being Jewish’

Reflections on Yom Kippur — Connecting to Our Inner Jew

The Abraham Accords: The Reconciliation of Arabs and Jews

At Least Two Stabbed Near Charlie Hebdo’s Former Offices in Paris

Anne Frank’s Childhood Friend Lays First Stone of New Amsterdam Holocaust Name Monument

US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Over Human Rights Violations

Jewish Students at University of Illinois Decry Passage of Anti-Israel Divestment Resolution During High Holidays

September 25, 2020 9:32 am
0

Amid UAE F-35 Controversy, Top US Senators Voice Support for Israel’s Military Edge

avatar by JNS.org

A US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft. Photo: US Air Force Photo/Alex R. Loyd.

JNS.org – The chairman and ranking member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee voiced support on Thursday for Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME) amid the controversy over the United States possibly selling F-35s to the United Arab Emirates after Abu Dhabi signed a deal on Sept. 15 to normalize ties with Israel.

The F-35 issue came up during a hearing on Middle Eastern issues.

US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale assured that the US State Department and US Defense Department would vet any sale and “consult with the Israelis” and Congress before proceeding.

“With all due respect, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that if Israel’s the only country in the Middle East that has F-35s, that selling it to someone else no longer produces that Qualitative Military Edge in the air,” said the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

Related coverage

September 25, 2020 6:54 am
0

At Least Two Stabbed Near Charlie Hebdo’s Former Offices in Paris

At least two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris that was...

“Any potential arms sales must continue congressional consultations on meeting our obligation to retain Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge and satisfying the other requirements of the Arms Export Control Act,” said the committee’s chairman, Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho).

Israel has expressed objections over the sale of F-35s to the UAE.

The United States and UAE seek to have a deal by December, reported Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the Arms Export Control Act, Risch and Menendez, along with the chairman and the ranking member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee—Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), respectively—are in charge of the congressional review process surrounding arms sales.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.