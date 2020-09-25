Friday, September 25th | 7 Tishri 5781

September 25, 2020 11:08 am
Jewish Politician in Gibraltar Targeted With Antisemitic Dual-Loyalty Slur

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Marlene Hassan Nahon, leader of the Together Gibraltar Party. Photo: Facebook.

Politicians in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar have united in condemnation of a series of antisemitic barbs directed toward an opposition member of parliament who is Jewish.

Marlene Hassan Nahon — the leader of the Together Gibraltar Party — said she had been the target of an “orchestrated campaign” in recent days, following her strong criticism of the government’s handling of the impact upon Gibraltar of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Nahon said that the comments attacked both her and her late father, former Gibraltar Chief Minister Sir Joshua Hassan, negatively highlighting her links with the State of Israel.

“Of particular concern in the latest barrage of abuse is the age-old antisemitic trope of dual loyalty with Israel that has been lobbed at me for being Jewish,” Nahon said.

She said the accusation was  “a new and dangerous phenomenon in Gibraltar politics and I urge the chief minister and leader of the opposition to condemn this discourse immediately.”

Chief Minister Fabián Picardo readily complied, decrying the campaign against Nahon in a statement on Thursday.

“We must all denounce members of a small minority who disqualify themselves and disappoint all of us by making racist and antisemitic statements about a member of our parliament based on their religion,” Picardo said. “Making racist and antisemitic remarks as part of an alleged political debate is just anathema and alien to the Gibraltar I know and love.”

The comments attacking Nahon have been referred to the Royal Gibraltar Police, who are examining whether laws against hate speech were breached.

