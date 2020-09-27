Sunday, September 27th | 9 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli President Calls on All Jews to Light Memorial Candles for Israel’s COVID-19 Victims

UAE Submits Formal Requests to Acquire F-35s From US

Israel Prepares for Yom Kippur in the Shadow of Coronavirus, Lockdown

Schools Shutdown: There Are Many Benefits to Remote Learning, Edtech Expert Reassures Anxious Parents

What’s the Point of Fasting?

Beware of Israel’s Critics

UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Is Drawing a Line Under the Corbyn Years

What’s Actually in the Abraham Accords?

BBC Arabic Amplifies a False and Well-Worn Political Narrative

Guide for the Perplexed — Yom Kippur

September 27, 2020 9:36 am
0

Israel Prepares for Yom Kippur in the Shadow of Coronavirus, Lockdown

avatar by i24 News

Ultra-Orthodox Jews perform the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem September 16, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – The Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur will commence in Israel Sunday evening under abnormal circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic and the strict lockdown currently implemented in the country.

During the 25-hour holiday, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, the State of Israel normally grinds to a halt, as Jews traditionally fast and pray, and refrain from using electricity. Driving too is viewed as a taboo despite it being permitted by law.

However, with the nationwide lockdown coming into effect on September 18 and a stricter one still imposed on Friday, the Jewish state has already ground somewhat to a prolonged halt.

While hundreds of thousands of Jews annually flock to synagogues throughout the country, lockdown rules cap houses of worship in capsules between 10 to 30 individuals — depending on the size of the structure.

Moreover, worshipers are prohibited from visiting synagogues more than one kilometer (just over half a mile) from their home as the government looks to encourage outdoor praying, while adhering to social distancing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video prior to the holiday, urging citizens to avoid entering synagogues and instead pray at home or outside.

“I ask you, like the rabbis do, as the prime minister of Israel who prays each Yom Kippur in synagogue — don’t go this year to the synagogues. Pray outside and safeguard your lives.”

A report released Sunday by the Israel Defense Forces’s Military Intelligence Directorate stated that “the number of new patients per day in Israel is the highest in the world in relation to the population,” outlet N12 reported.

The period of fasting and praying is set to start at 5:53 pm in Jerusalem and 6:09 pm in Tel Aviv. It will end on Monday at 7:03 pm and 7:05 pm respectively.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.