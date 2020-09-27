Sunday, September 27th | 9 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Google Pledges to Return ‘More Helpful’ Results After Search for ‘Jewish Baby Strollers’ Is Found to Produce Antisemitic Images

Top Canadian Jewish Group Calls on University of Toronto to Defy Pressure to Hire Israel-Hating Academic

Liberal Israel Supporters Exasperated Over AOC Dumping of Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Event

Senate Republicans Ready Quick Push on Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Barrett

Palestinians Say Egyptian Fire Killed Two Gaza Fishermen

Two Members of Lebanese Security Forces Killed in Armed Clashes

Pro-Israel Group Calls on Tufts to Investigate Dental Student Over Hate-Filled Anti-Jewish Tweets

Israelis Brace for Stringent Holiday Lockdown as Daily Tally of Corona Cases Exceeds 7,500

Israel’s UN Envoy: Abbas Speech to UNGA ‘Saturated With Lies, Incitement’

Israeli President Calls on All Jews to Light Memorial Candles for Israel’s COVID-19 Victims

September 27, 2020 11:07 am
0

Palestinians Say Egyptian Fire Killed Two Gaza Fishermen

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The mother of two Palestinian fishermen Hassan and Mahmoud al-Zazoua reacts during their funeral after their bodies were returned from Egypt, in the central Gaza Strip September 27, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem.

The bodies of two Palestinian fishermen who Palestinian officials say were shot dead by Egyptian naval forces were returned to Gaza on Saturday, the territory’s ruling Islamist group Hamas said.

The fishermen, who were brothers, were shot on Friday off the coast near the southern border town of Rafah. A third brother was wounded and was undergoing treatment in Egypt.

“There is no justification for the repeated violent treatment against those who seek to eke out a living for their children,” said a Hamas statement.

Egyptian officials could not immediately be reached for comment and it was unclear whether the fishing boat had crossed into Egyptian waters.

Citing security concerns, Israel maintains a naval blockade off the Gaza Strip and sets a varying fishing limit. Egypt also restricts movement of people and goods along its border with the coastal enclave.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.