Sunday, September 27th | 9 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Google Pledges to Return ‘More Helpful’ Results After Search for ‘Jewish Baby Strollers’ Is Found to Produce Antisemitic Images

Top Canadian Jewish Group Calls on University of Toronto to Defy Pressure to Hire Israel-Hating Academic

Liberal Israel Supporters Exasperated Over AOC Dumping of Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Event

Senate Republicans Ready Quick Push on Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Barrett

Palestinians Say Egyptian Fire Killed Two Gaza Fishermen

Two Members of Lebanese Security Forces Killed in Armed Clashes

Pro-Israel Group Calls on Tufts to Investigate Dental Student Over Hate-Filled Anti-Jewish Tweets

Israelis Brace for Stringent Holiday Lockdown as Daily Tally of Corona Cases Exceeds 7,500

Israel’s UN Envoy: Abbas Speech to UNGA ‘Saturated With Lies, Incitement’

Israeli President Calls on All Jews to Light Memorial Candles for Israel’s COVID-19 Victims

September 27, 2020 11:45 am
0

Top Canadian Jewish Group Calls on University of Toronto to Defy Pressure to Hire Israel-Hating Academic

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The University of Toronto’s St. George campus. Photo: The City of Toronto.

A top Canadian Jewish group is calling on the University of Toronto to defy a campaign to install a violently anti-Israel academic at the head of one of its major programs.

The university was considering placing Valentina Azarova at the head of the International Human Rights Program (IHRP) at its law school.

The apparent decision not to hire Azarova has prompted howls of outrage from anti-Israel activists, who are putting immense pressure on the university to reverse its stance and hire her.

B’nai Brith Canada urged the university over the weekend not to cave to the pressure.

Related coverage

September 27, 2020 11:53 am
0

Google Pledges to Return ‘More Helpful’ Results After Search for ‘Jewish Baby Strollers’ Is Found to Produce Antisemitic Images

Tech giant Google responded delicately over the weekend after outrage erupted following the revelation that a search on the platform...

CEO Michael Mostyn said, “Ms. Azarova is seeking a position that requires fairness, honesty, and academic integrity. But her uncompromising activism, in our opinion, would be a defeat for academic freedom on campus.”

“Public opinion is changing now that we are presenting the other side of this story for the first time,” he asserted. “We expect that this will continue, and that U of T will stand firm against the current lobbying campaign.”

Azarova has claimed she does not intend to do “Palestine work” in her new position, but critics claim that this is highly unlikely given her background.

They note that 90% of her academic work is on the Palestinian issue, with a stridently anti-Israel bias. She has also participated in platforms with aggressively pro-Palestinian positions, such as the hate site Electronic Intifada.

In addition, critics charge that Azarova has terrorist connections, having worked for the organization al-Haq, which has extensive ties to the terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.

The University of Toronto recently took action against antisemitism after a representative of the student union said kosher food should be banned on campus because Jews support Israel.

University President Marc Gertler committed to oppose antisemitism, and met with a committee of university professors outraged by the incident, pledging to improve the situation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.