Tuesday, September 29th | 11 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yonkers Police Seek Suspect Who Stole Torah Scroll From Local Synagogue

Passage of ‘One-Sided’ Pro-BDS Resolution at Columbia Decried as ‘Deeply Irresponsible’

German Biker Gang Stages Vigil to Protect Munich Synagogue During Yom Kippur Services

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University Develop a Device That Predicts Epileptic Seizures

Israeli Platform IMPROVATE Hosts First ‘Food Security’ Conference, Linking African Nations With Israeli Tech

Israeli Health Minister: Lockdown Will Not Be Lifted ‘Unequivocally’ After October 10

Global Coronavirus Pandemic Passes ‘Agonizing Milestone’ of a Million Deaths

UAE Plans to Launch Unmanned Spacecraft to Moon by 2024

Israeli Treasury: Lockdown Will Cost ‘Only’ $3.4 Billion, Not $5.7 Billion as Originally Projected

Report: Qatar, Turkey Push for Fatah-Hamas Coalition

September 29, 2020 8:24 am
0

Iran Rejects Saudi Accusation It Trained a Terrorist Cell

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps march in a parade in Tehran, Sept. 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters / Stringer / File.

Iran rejected on Tuesday an accusation by Saudi Arabia that it had trained a terrorist cell, which Riyadh said it had taken down.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had arrested 10 people earlier this month and seized weapons and explosives from a terrorist cell that had received training from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

“The repetitive and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way for Riyadh to achieve its goals, and our recommendation is that Saudi Arabia choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless scenarios,” Iranian state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

Iran and its main regional adversary Saudi Arabia have been involved in proxy wars across the Middle East from Syria to Yemen.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have blamed a series of attacks against oil interests in the Gulf since last year on Iran. Tehran has denied those accusations.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.