Tuesday, September 29th | 11 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Chess Referee Reveals Jewish Heritage as She Seeks Asylum in UK

Babi Yar Massacres Remembered in Ukrainian Capital of Kyiv, 79 Years Later

Antisemitism’s ‘Long March Through the Institutions’

Netanyahu to Lebanese People: ‘Israel Means You No Harm, but Iran Does’

Top Australian Jewish Group Slams Major Bookstore Chain for Selling Virulently Antisemitic Book by Martin Luther

A-List Songwriters Collaborate With Holocaust Survivor for New EP ‘Choose Love,’ Based on His Experiences

Calls Increase for Ban on Scandinavian Neo-Nazi Group After Synagogues Targeted by Hateful Propaganda on Yom Kippur

Uruguay Foreign Ministry Official Booted From Post Following ‘Erroneous’ Anti-Israel Vote at UN

Yonkers Police Seek Suspect Who Stole Torah Scroll From Local Synagogue

Passage of ‘One-Sided’ Pro-BDS Resolution at Columbia Decried as ‘Deeply Irresponsible’

September 29, 2020 3:38 pm
0

Iranian Chess Referee Reveals Jewish Heritage as She Seeks Asylum in UK

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Shohreh Bayat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A top Iranian chess referee who fled her home country after being photographed not properly wearing a hijab has opened up about her Jewish roots for the first time ever while awaiting for asylum in the United Kingdom.

“All my life was about showing a fake image of myself to society because they wanted me to be an image of a religious Muslim woman, which I wasn’t,” Shohreh Bayat told The Telegraph, referring to the Tehran regime.

Bayat, 33, revealed that her paternal grandmother Mary, who moved to Iran from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku during World War II, was Jewish.

She said, “If they knew that I had Jewish background, I would never ever be general secretary of the Iranian chess federation.” She added that she enjoyed celebrating Rosh Hashanah this year near London, saying, “It was amazing — a thing I never had a chance to do.”

Related coverage

September 29, 2020 3:18 pm
0

Babi Yar Massacres Remembered in Ukrainian Capital of Kyiv, 79 Years Later

The president of the Ukraine, ministers of his government, the country’s chief rabbi and the head of a top global...

Bayat stirred controversy when she was photographed in January at the 2020 Women’s World Chess Championship in Shanghai, China, with her hijab around her neck as opposed to over her hair, as Iran mandates for women. In other images from the same day, Bayat’s hair was loosely covered.

After the pictures were published online, Iranian hardliners declared Bayat a public enemy and she received death threats. Her family and friends also warned her not to return home. She told The Telegraph, “My mobile was full of messages saying: ‘Please, don’t come back, they will arrest you.'”

Fearful of returning to Iran, where women can be arrested for violating strict Islamic dress code, after the tournament Bayat flew to London, where she is currently living with the family of a friend as she waits for her asylum application to be processed.

She recently received confirmation from the International Chess Federation that she is allowed to referee under the British flag, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

Bayat started playing chess when she was 9, became Iran’s national champion at 12 and began her career as an International Chess Federation referee at the age of 25.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.