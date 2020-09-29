Yonkers Police Seek Suspect Who Stole Torah Scroll From Local Synagogue

Tuesday, September 29th | 11 Tishri 5781

September 29, 2020 1:08 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Torah scroll. Photo: RabbiSacks.org.

Police in Yonkers, New York, are searching for a man who stole a Torah scroll and other items from a local synagogue last Friday, just before the Yom Kippur holiday.

According to the New York Post, the thief broke into the Lincoln Park Jewish Center and made off with a Torah scroll, a guitar and a laptop computer.

Police are asking the public to contact them with any information about the suspect, who is described as having worn a beard and a t-shirt with Harvard University logo.

The stolen Torah scroll was reportedly donated to the synagogue by a World War II veteran.

