Yonkers Police Seek Suspect Who Stole Torah Scroll From Local Synagogue

Police in Yonkers, New York, are searching for a man who stole a Torah scroll and other items from a local synagogue last Friday, just before the Yom Kippur holiday.

According to the New York Post, the thief broke into the Lincoln Park Jewish Center and made off with a Torah scroll, a guitar and a laptop computer.

Police are asking the public to contact them with any information about the suspect, who is described as having worn a beard and a t-shirt with Harvard University logo.

The stolen Torah scroll was reportedly donated to the synagogue by a World War II veteran.