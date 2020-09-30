Etihad Airways CEO Sees ‘Great Opportunity’ in Potential Israel-UAE Flights

The CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ second-largest airline says that his company is exploring the possibility of starting direct flights to Israel.

In an interview broadcast on Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways’ new podcast Altitudes, CEO Tony Douglas noted that the normalization accord signed by Israel and the UAE earlier this month “probably caught all of us with a surprise.”

“We’ve already been in dialogue and I see there’s nothing other than great opportunity to explore the means by which we can give a direct air corridor from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi,” he added.

“So, I’ll keep you posted,” Douglas pledged.