Wednesday, September 30th | 12 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Etihad Airways CEO Sees ‘Great Opportunity’ in Potential Israel-UAE Flights

‘Tehran’ Producers Say Israeli Spy Drama Exposes US-Iran Conflict to Broader Audiences

Pro-Israel Education Group Files Amicus Brief in Support of Fordham University’s Denial of Recognition to Students for Justice in Palestine

Trump Deflects Debate Question About Whether He Condemns White Supremacists

In Fresh Push to End Syria War, US Blacklists ‘Key Enablers’ of Assad Regime

Furor in California School District Over High School Students’ ‘Nazi-Style’ List of Jews

UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

CUNY Law School Condemns Antisemitism, Then Backtracks, Amid Controversy Over IDF Sweatshirt Video

Kuwait’s New Emir Takes Oath, Calls for Unity at Tense Time for Region

Axis Security Raises $32 Million in Private Funding Round

September 30, 2020 2:38 pm
0

Etihad Airways CEO Sees ‘Great Opportunity’ in Potential Israel-UAE Flights

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen in the background landing at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in the United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs / WAM / Handout via Reuters.

The CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ second-largest airline says that his company is exploring the possibility of starting direct flights to Israel.

In an interview broadcast on Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways’ new podcast Altitudes, CEO Tony Douglas noted that the normalization accord signed by Israel and the UAE earlier this month “probably caught all of us with a surprise.”

“We’ve already been in dialogue and I see there’s nothing other than great opportunity to explore the means by which we can give a direct air corridor from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi,” he added.

“So, I’ll keep you posted,” Douglas pledged.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.