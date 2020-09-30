Wednesday, September 30th | 12 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

CUNY Law School Condemns Antisemitism, Then Backtracks, Amid Controversy Over IDF Sweatshirt Video

Kuwait’s New Emir Takes Oath, Calls for Unity at Tense Time for Region

Axis Security Raises $32 Million in Private Funding Round

Israel Limits Protests in New Coronavirus Lockdown Law

Israel Aerospace Industries Opening Cyber Academy in Bosnia

Sweden Allocates $1.1 Million for Creation of Country’s First Holocaust Museum

UAE, Israeli Ministers Discuss Energy, Technology Cooperation

Jewish Groups React to Trump Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court

2,000-Year-Old Ritual Bath Airlifted From Galilee Highway to Nearby Kibbutz

September 30, 2020 9:21 am
0

In First, Israeli, Emirati Singers Release Duet

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The UAE’s Walid Aljassim and Israel’s Elkana Martziano collaborate in a new song of peace. Photo: YouTube/Screenshot.

JNS.org – In another sign of the warming ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, following the Sept. 15 signing of the Abraham Accords, singers from both countries came together for a first-of-its-kind duet.

Appropriately titled “Hello, friend,” the duet—featuring Israel’s Elkana Martziano and the UAE’s Walid Aljassim—was the brainchild of the two singers’ musical managers, and was released on Wednesday.

Martziano is the winner of the third season of the Israeli version of “The Voice.” Aljassim has a huge following in the UAE, where he sings many of the country’s most beloved musical numbers.

The song, written by Israeli hitmakers Doron Medalie and Henree, includes Hebrew, Arabic and English lyrics, and seeks to convey a message of peace between the two countries.

Related coverage

September 29, 2020 1:54 pm
0

A-List Songwriters Collaborate With Holocaust Survivor for New EP ‘Choose Love,’ Based on His Experiences

Top songwriters in the music industry have joined forces with Holocaust survivor and educator Ben Lesser to release an EP...

The video, directed by Uzi George, was filmed partially in Israel and partially in Dubai.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.