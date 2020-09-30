‘Tehran’ Producers Say Israeli Spy Drama Exposes US-Iran Conflict to Broader Audiences

The producers of the Hebrew and Farsi-language show “Tehran,” which premiered on AppleTV+ on Friday, explained how ongoing US-Iran tensions played into their spy thriller, which is set in the Iranian capital.

“What’s going on with Iran and the US is good for us. You always want to know your enemy,” Eden told The Hollywood Reporter. “For the Americans, Iran is the new villain.”

The eight-episode show, co-created by “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder, stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Mossad computer hacker-agent Tamar Rabinyan, who goes undercover in Tehran to help destroy an Iranian nuclear reactor.

When her mission fails, she is forced to find refuge under her false identity as she is being pursued by Iranian security head Faraz Mehmet, played by Iranian-American actor Shaun Toub (“Crash” “Homeland”).

Related coverage In First, Israeli, Emirati Singers Release Duet JNS.org - In another sign of the warming ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, following the Sept. 15...

Fellow “Homeland” alum Navid Negahban plays Tamar’s Mossad field commander.

“Tehran” was originally released by Israeli broadcaster Kan before Cineflix Rights secured the show’s streaming distribution deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julien Leroux, a consultant to Cineflix Rights and also a “Tehran” executive producer, said, “We’re trying to do with ‘Tehran’ what ‘Fauda’ did (for the Israeli-Palestine conflict), but with a Mossad agent in Iran. Since Iran is hot in the news, I was looking for a way to tell a story around that conflict.”

He added that “Tehran” exposed the US-Iran conflict to broader audiences, noting, “It’s not just those who read the New York Times that will get this show.”

The show’s Hebrew and Farsi dialogue also appeal to TV audiences in the US, Leroux explained.

“Its no barrier now. Languages are if anything providing another experience. We’ve seen with ‘Narcos,’ in Spanish. People have an appetite for dramas that aren’t just cookie cutter TV,” he said.

Watch the trailer for “Tehran” below: