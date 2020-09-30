Wednesday, September 30th | 12 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Tehran’ Producers Say Israeli Spy Drama Exposes US-Iran Conflict to Broader Audiences

Pro-Israel Education Group Files Amicus Brief in Support of Fordham University’s Denial of Recognition to Students for Justice in Palestine

Trump Deflects Debate Question About Whether He Condemns White Supremacists

In Fresh Push to End Syria War, US Blacklists ‘Key Enablers’ of Assad Regime

Furor in California School District Over High School Students’ ‘Nazi-Style’ List of Jews

UK Jewish Group Praises Labour Leader for Supporting New London Holocaust Museum

CUNY Law School Condemns Antisemitism, Then Backtracks, Amid Controversy Over IDF Sweatshirt Video

Kuwait’s New Emir Takes Oath, Calls for Unity at Tense Time for Region

Axis Security Raises $32 Million in Private Funding Round

Israel Limits Protests in New Coronavirus Lockdown Law

September 30, 2020 2:24 pm
0

‘Tehran’ Producers Say Israeli Spy Drama Exposes US-Iran Conflict to Broader Audiences

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A scene from the Israeli TV series ‘Tehran.’ Photo: YouTube screenshot.

The producers of the Hebrew and Farsi-language show “Tehran,” which premiered on AppleTV+ on Friday, explained how ongoing US-Iran tensions played into their spy thriller, which is set in the Iranian capital.

“What’s going on with Iran and the US is good for us. You always want to know your enemy,” Eden told The Hollywood Reporter. “For the Americans, Iran is the new villain.”

The eight-episode show, co-created by “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder, stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Mossad computer hacker-agent Tamar Rabinyan, who goes undercover in Tehran to help destroy an Iranian nuclear reactor.

When her mission fails, she is forced to find refuge under her false identity as she is being pursued by Iranian security head Faraz Mehmet, played by Iranian-American actor Shaun Toub (“Crash” “Homeland”).

Related coverage

September 30, 2020 9:21 am
0

In First, Israeli, Emirati Singers Release Duet

JNS.org - In another sign of the warming ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, following the Sept. 15...

Fellow “Homeland” alum Navid Negahban plays Tamar’s Mossad field commander.

“Tehran” was originally released by Israeli broadcaster Kan before Cineflix Rights secured the show’s streaming distribution deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julien Leroux, a consultant to Cineflix Rights and also a “Tehran” executive producer, said, “We’re trying to do with ‘Tehran’ what ‘Fauda’ did (for the Israeli-Palestine conflict), but with a Mossad agent in Iran. Since Iran is hot in the news, I was looking for a way to tell a story around that conflict.”

He added that “Tehran” exposed the US-Iran conflict to broader audiences, noting, “It’s not just those who read the New York Times that will get this show.”

The show’s Hebrew and Farsi dialogue also appeal to TV audiences in the US, Leroux explained.

“Its no barrier now. Languages are if anything providing another experience. We’ve seen with ‘Narcos,’ in Spanish. People have an appetite for dramas that aren’t just cookie cutter TV,” he said.

Watch the trailer for “Tehran” below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.