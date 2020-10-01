In Joint Statement, Israel, UAE and US Announce ‘Greater Coordination’ in Energy Sector

Israel, the UAE and the US issued a joint statement on Thursday presenting a “strategic vision for energy partnership,” the Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

The statement — published in the names of the energy ministers of the three nations — said, “The United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the State of Israel, acknowledging the benefits of focusing on pragmatic steps that have tangible outcomes, agree to encourage greater coordination in the energy sector, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources and related technologies, and water desalination technologies.”

“Together,” it continued, “our dynamic economies will look to leverage world-leading research and development capacities to meet the needs of current and future generations.”

“We will also seek to find solutions to the energy challenges faced by the Palestinian people through the development of energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure,” it added.

“To maximize the global benefits of cooperation, the UAE, the US, and Israel are committed to exploring collective activities in multilateral settings in coordination with financial institutions and the private sector to enhance international investment in research and development and the rapid adoption of new energy technologies,” the statement concluded.

The statement was published two weeks after Israel and the UAE inked a normalization agreement at the White House in Washington, DC.