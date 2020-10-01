Thursday, October 1st | 13 Tishri 5781

October 1, 2020 9:19 am
Israeli Minister Demands Amazon Pull Antisemitic Books

avatar by JNS.org

Blue and White Party member Omer Yankelevich at the Plenary Hall at the Knesset on May 14, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich on Wednesday called on Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos to remove books featuring antisemitic content from the retail giant’s platform.

The appeal followed a study by the ministry’s research center, which found that Amazon currently carries 40 titles that are antisemitic or deny the Holocaust. Each has sold thousands of copies.

“While the Diaspora Affairs Ministry appreciates Amazon’s efforts to prevent the selling of items that distort the Holocaust, the platform still features a substantial number of books featuring antisemitic content,” Yankelevich wrote to Bezos.

As Amazon is a globally established retailer, “It should not be used to distribute antisemitic lies, rather it should promote knowledge and tolerance,” she wrote.

