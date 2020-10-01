Thursday, October 1st | 13 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Christian Couple Persecuted by Islamic Authorities in Iran Denied Custody of Adopted Daughter

Israeli President Condemns ‘Shocking’ Yom Kippur Antisemitic Vandalism Incident in UK

In Joint Statement, Israel, UAE and US Announce ‘Greater Coordination’ in Energy Sector

French Police Knew in Advance of Paris Kosher Supermarket Killer’s Weapons Cache, Witness Tells Terror Trial

Israel Develops New High-Tech Cannon to Prevent Sea Infiltrations From Gaza

Helen Reddy, Australian Jewish Singer Behind Feminist Anthem ‘I Am Woman,’ Dies at 78

Syria’s Damascus Airport Resumes Commercial Flights After COVID-19 Halt

Israel’s Mossad Chief Visits Bahrain, Meets Top Security Officials

US Legislators Launch International Effort to Combat Antisemitism Online

Trump Denounces White Supremacists, Telling Far-Right Hate Group to ‘Stand Down’

October 1, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Trump Denounces White Supremacists, Telling Far-Right Hate Group to ‘Stand Down’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters, as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota, from the South Lawn at the White House, in Washington, DC, Sept. 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Carlos Barria.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the “Proud Boys,” an organization identified as a hate organization, should “stand down” and let law enforcement take the lead, following comments he made in the first presidential debate that were viewed as emboldening the group.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are,” the Republican president told reporters at the White House before leaving for a campaign event. “They have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.”

During his debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he was willing to denounce “white supremacists and militia groups” and tell them to stand down amid violence that has marred anti-racism protests in some US cities.

Trump requested a specific name, and Biden mentioned the Proud Boys, an organization that describes itself as a club of “Western chauvinists” but has been categorized as a hate group by the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center.

Related coverage

October 1, 2020 3:54 pm
0

Israeli President Condemns ‘Shocking’ Yom Kippur Antisemitic Vandalism Incident in UK

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has publicly condemned a Yom Kippur antisemitic vandalism incident in the UK, calling it “shocking.” The president’s...

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said. The comment drew wide criticism and was viewed by many to be a sign of encouragement to the group.

Asked on Wednesday about denouncing white supremacist groups, Trump said he had always done so.

The president has a long history of making comments that his critics view as supportive of racist groups.

In 2017, he said “both sides” were to blame for violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. He later sought to walk back the comments.

Trump called on Biden to condemn antifa, a largely unstructured, far-left movement whose followers broadly aim to confront those they view as authoritarian or racist.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.