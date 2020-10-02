Friday, October 2nd | 14 Tishri 5781

October 2, 2020 9:14 am
0

Europe Key to Middle East Peace Process After Abraham Accords, Pompeo Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, during a news conference, at the State Department, in Washington, DC, Sept. 21, 2020. Photo: Patrick Semansky / Pool via Reuters.

European countries have a fundamental role in supporting the Middle East peace process after the signing of the Abraham Accords by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Friday.

“I believe that European leaders have a strategic role…(also in) stemming and rejecting the Islamic Republic of Iran, which still is the greatest force of destabilization in the entire Middle Eastern region,” Pompeo told Italian daily La Repubblica.

He added, “(The Palestinians) must commit to dialogue.

