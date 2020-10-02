New Poll of Religious Voting Intent Finds Trump’s Ratings Lowest Among Muslims, Jews

US President Donald Trump’s standing is lowest among Muslims and Jews out of all the religious groups in America, according to a new survey released this week.

As voters prepare for the Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump had the support of just 30 percent of American Muslims and 34 percent of American Jews, the poll released by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) — a US Muslim research organization — revealed.

However, the poll noted that support for Trump among Muslims had nevertheless doubled during 2020, while his support among Jews remained static.

The poll included a “nationally representative sample of 1,015 Americans, plus 801 Muslim American respondents and 351 Jewish American respondents.”

The same survey probed Muslim opinion on a number of topics. On social issues, it determined that “Muslims do not fall into neat liberal-conservative camps. When it comes to Black Lives Matter, a strong majority of Muslims are on board.”

Trump has complained on several occasions that the mass of American Jewish voters are opposed to him.

On a recent call with US Jewish leaders, Trump commented that despite his having a “Jewish daughter and son-in-law and beautiful Jewish grandchildren,” along with his stalwart pro-Israel policies, he remained “amazed that it [the votes of American Jews] seems to be almost automatically a Democrat vote.”