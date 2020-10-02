The Arab League Boycott Remains in Force

While the ineffectual BDS movement has gotten all the headlines in recent years, the original boycott initiated by the Arab League in 1945 remains in force. Like BDS, the Arab League boycott is antisemitic, having been directed at Jews even before the establishment of Israel.

The boycott, as it evolved after 1948, is divided into three components. The primary boycott prohibits direct trade between Israel and the Arab nations. The secondary boycott is directed at companies that do business with Israel. The tertiary boycott involves the blacklisting of firms that trade with other companies that do business with Israel.

In 1977, Congress prohibited US companies from compliance with the Arab boycott. The law requires US companies to report to the Commerce Department any request to cooperate with the boycott of Israel or deny employment to a US citizen based on race, religion, sex, or national origin.

Contrary to claims that the legislation would lead to a drastic reduction in American trade with the Arab world, imports and exports increased substantially. Broader diplomatic and cultural relations also improved.

Related coverage Will Recent Israel Peace Deals Lead to More Limited US Involvement in Middle East? Normalization between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is arguably one of the most significant events in Middle East...

The beginning of the end of the boycott started with Egypt signing a peace treaty with Israel, which ended its compliance with the boycott in 1979. It was not until 1994, however, that the six Gulf Cooperation Council states announced they would no longer support the secondary boycott barring trade with companies doing business with Israel. The following year, Egyptian, American, Jordanian, and Palestinian trade leaders signed the Taba Declaration supporting “all efforts to end the boycott of Israel.”

Since the signing of peace agreements between Israel and the PLO and Jordan, the boycott has gradually crumbled. The Arab League was forced to cancel several boycott meetings because of opposition from countries like Kuwait, Morocco, and Tunis ia.

The primary boycott subsequently cracked as nations like Qatar, Oman, and Morocco negotiated deals with Israel. When the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel last month, they cancelled their boycott laws.

Still, the Arab League boycott remains technically in force. On August 12, 2020, the 94th session of the Conference of Liaison Officers of the Regional Offices of the Arab Boycott of Israel was held by video conference. According to a summary published by the Arab League: