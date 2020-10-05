Monday, October 5th | 17 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli ‘Air Force One’ Ready for Takeoff Within Two Weeks

Israel Police Thwart Attempted Stabbing Near Hebron

Testing Complete, Israel’s ‘Ofek 16’ Spy Satellite Transferred to IDF Control

Thirty Jewish Organizations Call on 165 Colleges to Combat Antisemitism on Campus

Top Israeli Rabbis, and US Envoy, Pray for Trump Recovery

Trump’s COVID-19 Status Unclear, Could Return to White House Monday

German Police Arrest Suspect After Assault Near Synagogue in Hamburg

Lebanon’s Economic Woes May Get the Better of Hezbollah

Is COVID-19 the Only Thing Holding Israel’s Government Together?

Doctors Monitoring Trump’s Lungs, Giving Steroid to Fight COVID-19

October 5, 2020 9:23 am
0

Israeli ‘Air Force One’ Ready for Takeoff Within Two Weeks

avatar by JNS.org

An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 767, June 6, 2013. Photo: Aktug Ates via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The first-ever plane for exclusive use by Israel’s prime ministers and presidents on official trips abroad is expected to be ready for takeoff within two weeks, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday night.

The customized Boeing 767, which has informally been dubbed “Israeli Air Force One”—in reference to the name of the US presidential jet—is painted blue and white with a Star of David on the tail.

The 19-year-old plane arrived in Israel in 2016 from Australian airline Qantas, and underwent special renovations by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It was first seen exiting the hangar at IAI’s aircraft division at the end of last October.

Its first test flight was conducted in November 2019, and the last is set for February 2020. In early March, the Prime Minister’s Office ordered all subsequent test flights grounded until further notice, according to Ynet, due to public criticism over the cost of the project, estimated at NIS 730 million (approximately $213 million).

Related coverage

October 5, 2020 9:19 am
0

Israel Police Thwart Attempted Stabbing Near Hebron

JNS.org - A Palestinian suspect attempted to stab a police officer on Monday morning at the Okfim junction near Hebron,...

It is not likely that the plane will be used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or President Reuven Rivlin in the near future, however, due to the spread of COVID-19, according to Channel 12. But it will conduct test flights “from time to time,” to make sure that its systems are functioning properly, the report stated.

The report also noted that the plane will be transferred to the Nevatim Israeli Air Force Base, where IAI will be responsible for its ongoing maintenance.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.