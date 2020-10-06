Fox Sports Netherlands Apologizes for Antisemitic Chants at Live Soccer Game

JNS.org – With most professional sports matches occurring in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, many TV stations are using audience soundtracks while broadcasting games.

During a Dutch soccer game on Sunday, a FOX Sports Netherlands live broadcast of a game between Amsterdam’s Ajax and a team from the Dutch city of Groningen included a recording from a past game that included the popular chant “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Jew.”

Ajax fans historically refer to themselves as the “Jews,” a nickname that has often led to antisemitic chanting by opposing fans.

The outlet apologized for including the soundtrack during its broadcast of the game, which FC Groningen won 1-0 at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium in Groningen.