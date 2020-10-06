Tuesday, October 6th | 18 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Time to Sign Up for Self-Defense Course,’ Says German Jewish Student Leader Following Antisemitic Assault in Hamburg

New York Times Op-Ed Page Gives Peter Beinart a Promotion

Shock Israeli Poll Shows Support for Netanyahu Cratering Amid Coronavirus Protests

Israeli Diplomat Sarah Weiss Maudi Appointed as UN Legal Committee Vice Chair

Latin American Singer Ricardo Montaner Calls Son’s Jewish Fiancée ‘Gift From God’

Neo-Nazi Slogans Spray-Painted on Walls of Athens Jewish Cemetery

UAE FM Vows ‘Never Again’ During Berlin Holocaust Memorial Visit With Israeli Counterpart

On 47th Anniversary of Yom Kippur War Outbreak, IDF Releases Newly-Digitized Color Footage of Conflict

Biden Calls on Trump to Send Message: ‘Masks Matter’

Florida High School Principal Fired for Saying ‘Not Everyone Believes The Holocaust Happened’ Could Be Rehired

October 6, 2020 9:07 am
0

Fox Sports Netherlands Apologizes for Antisemitic Chants at Live Soccer Game

avatar by JNS.org

Ajax soccer fans celebrating the club’s 30th Dutch national championship in 2011. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – With most professional sports matches occurring in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, many TV stations are using audience soundtracks while broadcasting games.

During a Dutch soccer game on Sunday, a FOX Sports Netherlands live broadcast of a game between Amsterdam’s Ajax and a team from the Dutch city of Groningen included a recording from a past game that included the popular chant “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Jew.”

Ajax fans historically refer to themselves as the “Jews,” a nickname that has often led to antisemitic chanting by opposing fans.

The outlet apologized for including the soundtrack during its broadcast of the game, which FC Groningen won 1-0 at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium in Groningen.

“Due to human error during the match, during the first halftime a certain chant was heard that should not have been played. The fragment was removed,” tweeted FOX Sports Netherlands. “We offer our sincere apologies and are looking into how this could have happened and how to make sure it does not recur.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.