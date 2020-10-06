Tuesday, October 6th | 18 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Diplomat Sarah Weiss Maudi Appointed as UN Legal Committee Vice Chair

Latin American Singer Ricardo Montaner Calls Son’s Jewish Fiancée ‘Gift From God’

Neo-Nazi Slogans Spray-Painted on Walls of Athens Jewish Cemetery

UAE FM Vows ‘Never Again’ During Berlin Holocaust Memorial Visit With Israeli Counterpart

On 47th Anniversary of Yom Kippur War Outbreak, IDF Releases Newly-Digitized Color Footage of Conflict

Biden Calls on Trump to Send Message: ‘Masks Matter’

Florida High School Principal Fired for Saying ‘Not Everyone Believes The Holocaust Happened’ Could Be Rehired

Cuomo Threatens to Shutter Synagogues Ahead of Meeting With Chassidim on COVID Spike

Iran Reports Record 4,151 New Coronavirus Cases: Health Ministry

Israeli Educators Fear Distance Learning Will Lead to ‘Lost Generation’

October 6, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Israeli Diplomat Sarah Weiss Maudi Appointed as UN Legal Committee Vice Chair

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Sarah Weiss Maudi. Photo: Israeli UN Mission.

Israeli diplomat Sarah Weiss Maudi has been appointed to serve as the UN Legal Committee’s vice chair for the 75th General Assembly, it was announced on Tuesday.

Weiss Maudi will represent the Western Europe and Others Group (WEOG) and be the first Israeli woman to fill the role.

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan called Weiss Maudi’s appointment “an important achievement that also has a direct connection to the peace agreements we have signed and shows the potential for Israel to influence the organization.”

“Just as she has contributed greatly to the work of the Israeli Mission, I am sure that Sarah’s rich legal experience will contribute to the operations of the UN,” Erdan added.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.