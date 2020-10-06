Israeli Diplomat Sarah Weiss Maudi Appointed as UN Legal Committee Vice Chair

Israeli diplomat Sarah Weiss Maudi has been appointed to serve as the UN Legal Committee’s vice chair for the 75th General Assembly, it was announced on Tuesday.

Weiss Maudi will represent the Western Europe and Others Group (WEOG) and be the first Israeli woman to fill the role.

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan called Weiss Maudi’s appointment “an important achievement that also has a direct connection to the peace agreements we have signed and shows the potential for Israel to influence the organization.”

“Just as she has contributed greatly to the work of the Israeli Mission, I am sure that Sarah’s rich legal experience will contribute to the operations of the UN,” Erdan added.