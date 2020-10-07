Wednesday, October 7th | 19 Tishri 5781

Israel's Elbit Systems Gets US Army Contract Worth Up to $50 Million

October 7, 2020 8:54 am
0

Israel’s Elbit Systems Gets US Army Contract Worth Up to $50 Million

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of the Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at its offices, in Haifa, Israel, Feb. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner / File.

Israel’s Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its US subsidiary won a contract worth up to $50 million to produce spare parts for the aviators’ night vision imaging system head-up display system of the US Army.

The contract, to be carried out over five years, was awarded on behalf of the US Army by the Defense Logistics Agency. An initial order for $17.9 million was placed under this contract, to be supplied until 2023.

The day and night display system connects to the helmets of army helicopter pilots, allowing their heads to remain upright and looking out of the aircraft, with all applicable information presented in front of their eyes, instead of looking down or inside the cockpit to view information.

