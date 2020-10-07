Wednesday, October 7th | 19 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Orthodox Jewish Leaders Decry Cuomo’s ‘Draconian’ Measures to Restrict Worship Amid Virus Rise

Jewish Democratic Council Releases Kaddish Ad, Blasting Trump’s Response to COVID-19

Rep. Castro Seeks to Welcome Palestinians Before Foreign Affairs Committee

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy, Which Operates Israeli Gas Fields

Kuwait’s Emir Names Security Czar Sheikh Meshal as Crown Prince

Israel Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions by a Week

New York Charges Vandal of Brooklyn Jewish Center With Hate Crimes

Jewish Groups to Congress: Increase Security Funding for Religious Institutions

Iran Fears Regional War as Fighting Rages Around Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran to Require Face Masks in Capital as Virus Cases Hit High

October 7, 2020 10:09 am
0

Orthodox Jewish Leaders Decry Cuomo’s ‘Draconian’ Measures to Restrict Worship Amid Virus Rise

avatar by Faygie Holt / JNS.org

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in front of stacks of medical protective supplies, during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, New York, amid the coronavirus outbreak, March 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar / File.

JNS.org – Professing his “respect and love” for the Orthodox Jewish community, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced major restrictions and closures in parts of the state designated as “COVID clusters,” areas that have an overwhelmingly large Orthodox community.

“I understand the imposition this will place on them,” the governor said on Tuesday afternoon after a morning meeting with leaders in the Jewish community. “I said I need their cooperation; I need their assistance. I asked them to work with me to follow these guidelines, and that was positively received. I said that I am doing this for a very simple reason—because I have such respect and love for the Orthodox community. … It’s out of respect and love, and because I want to protect them.

“In Jewish teaching, one of the most precious principles is to save a life,” Cuomo continued, noting that the Torah allows one to violate certain rules in order to do so.

Under the governor’s plan are three color-coded levels of rules. In red zones, the hotspot areas, houses of worship will be limited to just 10 people, mass gatherings are prohibited, and all non-essential businesses will be closed, as will schools. In surrounding areas—so-called orange zones—houses of worship will be limited to 25 people with mass gatherings limited to 10 people. The outer-ringed yellow zone will face some restrictions; houses of worship can have 50 percent capacity, and schools will remain open with additional virus testing.

Related coverage

October 7, 2020 9:59 am
0

Jewish Democratic Council Releases Kaddish Ad, Blasting Trump’s Response to COVID-19

JNS.org - The political action committee of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, JDCA PAC, released an ad on Tuesday...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.