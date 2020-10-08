Thursday, October 8th | 21 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief: Singling Out of New York Orthodox Jews Is ‘Damaging’ and ‘Counterproductive’

Glasgow Soccer Stadium Defaced With ‘Palestinian Blood’ Graffiti Ahead of Israel Game

Israel’s Netanyahu Talks Coronavirus Policy With Australia’s Morrison

Over 30% of Social Media Postings About Jews Are Hostile, Swedish Researchers Conclude in New Report

Israeli Singer to Release Album Made in Secret With Iranian Musicians

Columbia University Faculty Members Issue Open Letter of Support for President After He Denounces Pro-BDS Referendum

New Iran Sanctions Welcomed by Top US Jewish Group as Continuation of ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Against Tehran Regime

US Slaps New Round of Sanctions on Iran’s Financial Sector

Israel’s Second COVID-19 Lockdown Carries Hefty Economic Price

Israeli Girl Makes a Splash With Her Pet Snake

October 8, 2020 8:24 pm
0

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief: Singling Out of New York Orthodox Jews Is ‘Damaging’ and ‘Counterproductive’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune. Photo: Screenshot.

The singling out of Orthodox Jews by New York state and city officials amid the coronavirus pandemic is “damaging” and “counterproductive,” the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said during a Wednesday appearance on i24 News.

“The idea that there is this focus in the press conferences and in public statements on the Orthodox Jewish community, even if there are legitimate issues to be addressed there, just highlights really opportunities for antisemitism and for those groups to be targeted and for the Orthodox Jewish community to be seen really as a scapegoat over here, and we’ve seen that translate on the streets of New York already,” Dovid Efune told “The Rundown” host Calev Ben-David.

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.