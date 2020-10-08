Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief: Singling Out of New York Orthodox Jews Is ‘Damaging’ and ‘Counterproductive’

The singling out of Orthodox Jews by New York state and city officials amid the coronavirus pandemic is “damaging” and “counterproductive,” the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said during a Wednesday appearance on i24 News.

“The idea that there is this focus in the press conferences and in public statements on the Orthodox Jewish community, even if there are legitimate issues to be addressed there, just highlights really opportunities for antisemitism and for those groups to be targeted and for the Orthodox Jewish community to be seen really as a scapegoat over here, and we’ve seen that translate on the streets of New York already,” Dovid Efune told “The Rundown” host Calev Ben-David.

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below: