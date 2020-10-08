CUFI Founder and Chairman John Hagee Diagnosed With COVID-19

JNS.org – Christians United for Israel (CUFI) founder and chairman Pastor John Hagee has been diagnosed with coronavirus, announced his son during Sunday services at the Texas church founded by his father.

“He is receiving extremely good medical treatment, and I can tell you that he feels well enough to be upset with his doctors,” said Pastor Matt Hagee, 42. “He did let me know before I came to church today that he covets your prayers, and he looks forward to seeing you again very soon back here at Cornerstone Church.”

Hagee, 80, is a stalwart supporter of Israel, and of US President Donald Trump and his administration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted: “I pray for the speedy recovery of @PastorJohnHagee. Israel has no better friend.”