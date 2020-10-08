Glasgow Soccer Stadium Defaced With ‘Palestinian Blood’ Graffiti Ahead of Israel Game

The Scottish soccer team Partick Thistle’s stadium was defaced with anti-Israel graffiti on Wednesday night, just before a major game against Israel’s national team.

The Scottish Sun reported that the façade of Firhill Stadium in Glasgow was splashed with red paint, along with the slogan “Palestinian blood.”

A Partick Thistle spokesperson said, “We are extremely disappointed that our stadium has been vandalized in this way. The matter is now in the hands of police.”

The police commented, “Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in the UK said, “Racism and vandalism have absolutely no place in sport and do nothing to advance the cause of peace and coexistence.”

“We trust that robust action will be taken against the perpetrators, and look forward to watching tonight’s game like thousands of other proud Scots and Israelis,” the spokesperson added.

An almost identical incident took place at the Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow last month, with red paint and the slogans “Palestinian blood” and “Free Gaza” painted on a bus ramp.