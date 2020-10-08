Thursday, October 8th | 20 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump’s Pandemic Record in Spotlight as Harris, Pence Trade Blows at VP Debate

Saudi Arabia Must Focus on Own Interests, National Security While Serving Palestinian Cause: Prince Bandar

Jordan Opens Its Airspace to Israeli Flights Under New Treaty

Journalist Eitan Haber, Confidant of Yitzhak Rabin, Dies at 80

Israeli Arms and Defense Companies Invited to Abu Dhabi for Middle East’s Largest Exhibition of Its Kind

Israeli Health Ministry Publishes Results of Nationwide COVID-19 Serological Survey

EU to Palestinian Authority: No More Fiscal Aid Until Israeli Tax Revenues Accepted

CUFI Founder and Chairman John Hagee Diagnosed With COVID-19

Jewish Groups Should Engage and Push Back on AOC

New York City Set to Impose New COVID-19 Closures Despite Orthodox Jewish Protests

October 8, 2020 9:30 am
0

Jordan Opens Its Airspace to Israeli Flights Under New Treaty

avatar by i24 News

A Royal Jordanian Boeing 787-8. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Israel and Jordan signed a new aviation agreement Thursday, which will allow Israeli jets to fly over the neighboring kingdom, Israeli media report.

Jordanian flights, in their turn, will be able to fly through the Israeli airspace as well under a treaty between Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority and its counterpart in Jordan.

The agreement, which is reportedly coming into effect Friday, is set to cut the travel time for passengers in the region heading for the Gulf states, Asia, Europe, and North America.

The accord has been in the making for several years, with the talks greatly accelerated by the recent diplomatic developments in the region.

These include Israel’s accords to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as Saudi Arabia’s decision to open its airspace for Israeli flights.

Saudi Arabia first allowed an Israeli commercial flight through its airspace as a joint US-Israeli delegation headed to the UAE to discuss the normalization treaty.

A few days later, the kingdom announced its decision would not be limited to this specific flight, with all Israel-UAE air traffic given a green light, and in mid-September, senior White House advisor Jared Kushner said Riyadh and Bahrain agreed to open skies to all Israeli passenger flights.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.