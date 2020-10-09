Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews ‘Symbolizes Special Bond’ With Israel, Ahmed Tells Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Friday with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed, and the two discussed “regional issues,” Netanyahu’s office said.

A statement put out by Netanyahu’s office noted, “Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the historic peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and said that Prime Minister Netanyahu had led a historic move, the magnitude and full positive ramifications of which will only be understood by future generations.”

It added, “Prime Minister Netanyahu updated Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed on his intention to immediately bring to Israel approximately 2,000 of the people currently sitting in Addis Ababa and Gondar, out of his commitment to the continued aliyah of Jews to Israel. Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed said that from his point-of-view, there was no impediment and that this symbolizes the special bond between the peoples.”

“The two also discussed the possibility of deepening agricultural cooperation and Israeli assistance,” the statement concluded.

