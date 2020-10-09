Friday, October 9th | 21 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British Universities ‘Dragging Their Feet’ on Countering Antisemitism Face Funding Cuts, UK Education Minister Warns

Prominent Advocates for Kurdish Rights Publish NY Times Ad Urging Break With Turkey’s Erdogan

New York Congresswoman Warns Against Anti-Jewish Discrimination Amid Rising Coronavirus Tensions

US Entry Ban on Israeli-British Journalist Jonathan Spyer Rescinded

UK Jewish Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Warns Conspiracy Theories Could ‘Kill Democracy’

Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews ‘Symbolizes Special Bond’ With Israel, Ahmed Tells Netanyahu

Europe, Finally, Tells the Palestinians That Enough’s Enough

Parshat Bereishit: Taking Responsibility

COVID-19, Haredi Jews and the Error of ‘Piety’

New York City Parents Scramble to Deal With New School Closures as COVID-19 Resurges

October 9, 2020 11:08 am
0

Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews ‘Symbolizes Special Bond’ With Israel, Ahmed Tells Netanyahu

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are seen at a joint press conference, in Jerusalem, Israel, Sept. 1, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush / Flash90.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Friday with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed, and the two discussed “regional issues,” Netanyahu’s office said.

A statement put out by Netanyahu’s office noted, “Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the historic peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and said that Prime Minister Netanyahu had led a historic move, the magnitude and full positive ramifications of which will only be understood by future generations.”

It added, “Prime Minister Netanyahu updated Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed on his intention to immediately bring to Israel approximately 2,000 of the people currently sitting in Addis Ababa and Gondar, out of his commitment to the continued aliyah of Jews to Israel. Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed said that from his point-of-view, there was no impediment and that this symbolizes the special bond between the peoples.”

“The two also discussed the possibility of deepening agricultural cooperation and Israeli assistance,” the statement concluded.

Related coverage

October 9, 2020 9:59 am
0

Neura Offers Governments the Behavioral Data to Live With COVID-19

CTech - Rarely, if ever, has the entire world been united in a fight against the same enemy the way...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.