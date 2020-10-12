Netizens Divided Over Cleopatra Movie Starring Gal Gadot as Egyptian Ruler

i24News– Gal Gadot, the Israeli-American star of the 2017 hit “Wonder Woman,” announced Sunday she would play the legendary Egyptian queen Cleopatra in a new movie.

The Paramount Pictures biopic, which will be shot by Patty Jenkins, the director behind “Wonder Woman,” aims to bring Cleopatra’s story “to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before,” Gadot said.

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

The announcement left the netizens divided as critics voiced their ire at the Paramount Pictures’ casting choice.

Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh. https://t.co/GY5tYEcl4K pic.twitter.com/JcrnM1RUQq — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) October 11, 2020

As some of the users called for a role to be handed to an Arab or black actress, the movie’s screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis pointed out that Cleopatra was actually of Greek Macedonian origins.

Incredibly excited to get the chance to tell the story of Cleopatra, my favorite Ptolemaic Pharoah and arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history. Never thought I’d have the opportunity to tell a story like this, with women who have inspired me beyond words. — Laeta Kalogridis (@LKalogridis) October 11, 2020

Cleopatra was the last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty, which began with Ptolemy I Soter, a Macedonian general and a companion of Alexander the Great, who took over Egypt in 305-304 BC.

After “Wonder Woman” became one of the highest-grossing superhero movies of all time, Gadot, who was named Miss Israel in 2018, rocketed to fame.

An ex-IDF soldier, Gadot was on the Time list of top-100 most influential people in the world and was recently named the third highest-paid actress in the world.