October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020 10:35 am
0

Netizens Divided Over Cleopatra Movie Starring Gal Gadot as Egyptian Ruler

avatar by i24 News

Gal Gadot. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.vie

i24News– Gal Gadot, the Israeli-American star of the 2017 hit “Wonder Woman,” announced Sunday she would play the legendary Egyptian queen Cleopatra in a new movie.

The Paramount Pictures biopic, which will be shot by Patty Jenkins, the director behind “Wonder Woman,” aims to bring Cleopatra’s story “to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before,” Gadot said.

The announcement left the netizens divided as critics voiced their ire at the Paramount Pictures’ casting choice.

As some of the users called for a role to be handed to an Arab or black actress, the movie’s screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis pointed out that Cleopatra was actually of Greek Macedonian origins.

Cleopatra was the last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty, which began with Ptolemy I Soter, a Macedonian general and a companion of Alexander the Great, who took over Egypt in 305-304 BC.

After “Wonder Woman” became one of the highest-grossing superhero movies of all time, Gadot, who was named Miss Israel in 2018, rocketed to fame.

An ex-IDF soldier, Gadot was on the Time list of top-100 most influential people in the world and was recently named the third highest-paid actress in the world.

