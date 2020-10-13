Tuesday, October 13th | 25 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

First Temple Period Two Shekel Weight Discovered in Jerusalem’s Old City

In Knesset Speech, Israel’s President Blasts Government Over Budget Crisis, Disunity

UN Space Agency to Establish Regional Support Office at Ben-Gurion University

‘We Are Trying to Move Israel Up in Line for COVID Vaccinations’

New Jersey Congressional Delegation Expresses Alarm About Proud Boys

DHS: White Supremacists ‘Remain Most Persistent and Lethal Threat in Homeland’

Israel and Lebanon to Start Talks on Disputed Sea Border

Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial as It Gains Traction on Social Networking Platforms

Chased From Three Platforms, Leila Khaled Still Finds a Way to Call for Terrorism

Turkey’s Relationship with ISIS Proves It Is Deserting Its European Allies

October 13, 2020 9:21 am
0

First Temple Period Two Shekel Weight Discovered in Jerusalem’s Old City

avatar by i24 News

Israeli shekel coins. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24News – Archaeologists working on an excavation project in Jerusalem’s Old City recently discovered a 2,700-year old limestone weight, which approximately correlated to the known weight of two shekels.

The weight – which derives from the Iron Age and coincides with the First Temple period – was retrieved during sifting of earthen fills from the City of David sifting project; conducted under the auspices of the Israel Antiquities Authority and in conjunction with the Western Wall Heritage Foundation beneath Wilson’s Arch.

According to Dr Barak Monnickendam-Givon and Tehillah Lieberman, directors of the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority: “The weight is dome-shaped with a flat base. On the top of the weight is an incised Egyptian symbol resembling a Greek gamma (γ), representing the abbreviated unit ‘shekel.’ This weight weighs 23 grams and we know from earlier finds in Jerusalem that a single weight weighed 11.5 grams.”

Using accurate weights was important for business during the First Temple period as coins were still not in use. At busy times of the year, such as the three pilgrim festivals (Passover, Shavuot and Sukkot) when Jerusalem would be full of people, being able to rely on an exact weight ensured that a system of barter and exchange continued to function.

Several stone rows of the Western Wall were exposed during previous archaeological excavations under Wilson’s Arch. The stones had been covered with earthen fills for some 1,800 years.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.