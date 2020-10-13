Tuesday, October 13th | 25 Tishri 5781

October 13, 2020 1:08 pm
Palestinian PM: ‘God Help Us if There Are Four More Years of Trump’

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures during an interview with Reuters, in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Raneen Sawafta.

I24 News – Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed Monday his utmost concern in the case that US President Donald Trump was re-elected into office in November.

“The election is very important. God help us, the EU and the whole world if there are four more years of Trump,” he told the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“Trump has wasted four years of everyone’s time,” as he continued his harsh criticism, referring to the US administration’s long-touted Middle East peace plan.

“The ultimate deal was not delivered. [Trump’s plan] was rejected by the Palestinians, the Arabs and Europe…The US is just too biased,” Shtayyeh asserted as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

On the back of the landmark peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the PA prime minister decried the “unilateral measures” taken by the Trump administration.

He further urged Europe to recognize a Palestinian state and pressured Israel to accept the 2002 Saudi-sponsored Arab Peace Initiative, which calls for normalization in exchange for Israeli renunciation of territories it conquered in the Six-Day War in 1967.

In regard to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks that “peace for peace” agreements with the Arab world is the way to move forward, Shtayyeh stressed that “the answer is land for peace, not peace for peace. You cannot impose peace; it is only by compromise and agreement.”

