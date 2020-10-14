Jews Cannot Ignore the Hatred and Threat of QAnon

The most glaring current example of American politics’ invasion by dangerous conspiracy theories is QAnon, the “Q Clearance Patriot.”

Did you follow the sagas of troubled mothers involved in child custody disputes who have kidnapped their own children because they believe — because QAnon tells them — that pedophile rings are preying on America’s youngsters? QAnon also claims that anti-virus lockdowns are part of a plot by global elites for world domination.

What about South Carolina voters nominating a Republican QAnon supporter for Congress — or that almost 20 Republican members of the current Congress are refusing to vote for a resolution disavowing QAnon?

A Simon Wiesenthal Center report exposes QAnon’s use of 4chan and 8kun platforms to promote antisemitic libels about the Rothschild family controlling the world’s banks, and — in a newer vein — the Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor and financier George Soros as a satanic puppet master conspiring to buy the 2020 election and steal it from Donald Trump.

This is straight out of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and many Republicans are happy to embrace it — along with QAnon’s political support.

A reading of QAnon Internet blogs and e-books shows how their obsession with pedophile rings are updates for 21st century consumption of medieval fantasies that Jews kidnapped and murdered Christian children to use innocent blood in religious rituals.

A QAnon catechism by “Redpill” (who claims to have been awakened to reality by taking QAnon “redpills,” like in the movie The Matrix) links modern-day pedophiles with “the synagogues of Satan” established by “fake Jews, who say they are God’s people, [but] who have lied, stolen, and done untold crimes against humanity.”

There is even a 35-book series entitled Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State, explaining how “Talmudic Heresy Traditions Converge With Freemasonry to Deliver Luciferian Bloodlust of Pedophile Sex Rings.”

The link between medieval and modern antisemitic paranoia about pedophile plots was the Nazi movement. The Nazi children’s book The Poison Mushroom shows a Jewish man menacingly offering candy to blonde youngsters, Hans and Elsa. Currently, at least 200,000 Germans are fervent believers in QAnon.

The big difference today is that QAnon has spread beyond fringe Internet platforms to enter mainstream sites like Instagram, Twitter, and especially Facebook by using their algorithms to facilitate the bombardment of the web with the worst global antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Utilizing cutting edge Internet technology, QAnon exploits ever-potent fears of victimization of the young and angry, and focuses them anew on perennial fears of Jews as child predators. And many Republicans are willfully allowing it to happen.

This is why we all should be very concerned. If Donald Trump is defeated in November, QAnon might lose some tactic or official support in Washington; but it will not go away. Jews must speak out now — and speak out forcefully. Looking away is complicity.

Historian Harold Brackman is coauthor with Ephraim Isaac of From Abraham to Obama: A History of Jews, Africans, and African Americans (Africa World Press, 2015).