On Home Demolitions and Terrorists

Israel’s highest court recently announced it will not allow the destruction of the home of a terrorist who killed Sergeant First Class Amit Ben Yigal of the Golani Brigade.

HaMoked, a grantee of the New Israel Fund, filed a petition to the court demanding the terrorist’s home not be destroyed. And they won.

In August, the court forbade the IDF from demolishing the home of the terrorist Nazmi Abu Bakr. Following a public outcry, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit instructed prosecutors to file a motion for the High Court to hold another hearing on the matter. But that request was rejected.

Across the political spectrum, home demolition is considered a deterrent against terrorists. Defense Minister Benny Gantz had supported the move. The Attorney General has stated that there is evidence that demolitions are effective in deterring violent attacks.

Ben Yigal’s mother said, “My son was killed again today — Amit won’t come back, but God forbid the same thing will happen to the next soldiers.”

This story received coverage in Israel — but none in the American media, where it should be covered, because American groups like the New Israel Fund are supporting the dangerous and reckless policies of HaMoked and others.

HaMoked has received tens of thousands of dollars from New Israel Fund donors while claiming to work “for the enforcement of standards and values of international human rights and humanitarian law.” Yet, Israel’s State Prosecutor has concluded, HaMoked’s “self-presentation as ‘a human rights organization’ has no basis in reality and is designed to mislead.”

It’s shameful that the New Israel Fund stands with the families of terrorists.

Ronn Torossian is CEO of a leading PR agency.