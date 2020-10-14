Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

Iran was reportedly hit by a major cyber-attack on Wednesday, which disrupted one of its largest ports and shut down government services.

According to the Israeli news site N12, the attack struck the Gulf port of Bandar Abbas, and appeared to target communications systems, banks, customs services, transportation and other infrastructure.

This marked the second such incident in Bandar Abbas this year. In May, operations at the port were almost completely halted after a cyber-attack at that was attributed by many to Israel.

It was believed to be a retaliation for an Iranian cyber-attack on Israel’s water system, which was foiled by Israel’s cyber-defense network.

At the time, a source told N12, “Iran crossed a red line and Israel had to respond.”