Wednesday, October 14th | 26 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Paris Swastika Vandal Faces Criminal Charges — but Antisemitism Not Among Them

Following Brutal Attack on Heidelberg Jewish Student, German Investigation Reveals Deepgrained Antisemitism Inside Elite University Fraternities

In ‘Historic’ First, Abu Dhabi-Bound Etihad Airways Commercial Flight Crosses Israeli Airspace

US and Israeli Air Forces Hone Readiness With Latest Joint F-35 Drill

Antisemites ‘Zoom-Bomb’ Memorial Service at Connecticut Synagogue With Nazi Imagery

Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

Pompeo Urges Saudi Arabia to Consider Normalizing Ties With Israel

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Shares Morning Prayer Routine With Vanity Fair, Teaches Hebrew Slang

Major Retail Chains Across Israel Prepare to Join Small Business Revolt

As More Americans Vote Early, Trump Presses on to Iowa

October 14, 2020 11:14 am
0

Report: Major Iranian Port Hit by Second Cyber-Attack in Six Months

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port in the city of Bandar Abbas. Photo: Emad Yeganehdoost via Wikimedia Commons.

Iran was reportedly hit by a major cyber-attack on Wednesday, which disrupted one of its largest ports and shut down government services.

According to the Israeli news site N12, the attack struck the Gulf port of Bandar Abbas, and appeared to target  communications systems, banks, customs services, transportation and other infrastructure.

This marked the second such incident in Bandar Abbas this year. In May, operations at the port were almost completely halted after a cyber-attack at that was attributed by many to Israel.

It was believed to be a retaliation for an Iranian cyber-attack on Israel’s water system, which was foiled by Israel’s cyber-defense network.

At the time, a source told N12, “Iran crossed a red line and Israel had to respond.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.