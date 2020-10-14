Wednesday, October 14th | 26 Tishri 5781

October 14, 2020 9:06 am
Two IDF Soldiers Wounded by Explosive Device During Overnight Raid

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers seen during a raid in the West Bank on March 17, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Two IDF soldiers were wounded on Tuesday night, after an explosive device was thrown at them during a raid on a refugee camp in Judea and Samaria, according to the Israeli military.

One of the soldiers sustained light and the other moderate wounds, and both were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

“During the night, IDF forces conducted an arrest operation in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. During the operation, two IDF soldiers were wounded, lightly and moderately, apparently by shrapnel from an explosive device thrown at them” the IDF said in a statement.

