US and Israeli Air Forces Hone Readiness With Latest Joint F-35 Drill

F-35 stealth fighters jets from the US and Israeli air forces were seen in the skies above the Jewish state earlier this week as they took part in a joint training exercise.

Monday’s “Enduring Lightning” drill — the third of its kind held this year — was meant to “improve readiness and strengthen relationships,” US Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, said.

“This partnership has been built on trust and developed over decades of mutual cooperation, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to regional stability,” he added.

A US Air Forces Central press release noted, “Both US and Israeli F-35s faced exercise surface and air adversaries with the goal of achieving an objective at a simulated target area.”

Israeli Brig. Gen. Amir Lazar — head of the IAF Air Division — said, “Israeli-American cooperation, and international 5th generation exercises in Israeli territory, place the IAF as a reliable source of knowledge in the field of F-35 aircraft, and the State of Israel as a quality operational training arena.”

“Throughout the exercise, the air forces operated closely, which allowed for a shared learning experience,” he continued. “The joint exercise lays out a strong base for future cooperation and enhances knowledge sharing in the field of F-35 aircraft.”

⚡️ U.S. Air Forces Central and the Israeli Air Force conducted exercise “Enduring Lightning III” on Oct. 12 in the skies over Israel. It is the third joint exercise between the two countries involving the F-35.#ResolutePartnerships #F35Lightninghttps://t.co/6Q7drEFGI7 pic.twitter.com/tdvoG4yIxx — US AFCENT (@USAFCENT) October 14, 2020

United with our allies! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 Yesterday, for the third time this year, IAF “Adir” (F-35I) aircraft and @usairforce F-35s trained side by side over Israel’s skies in the “Enduring Lightning 3” training exercise. Read more >>> https://t.co/ra08d3W2dw pic.twitter.com/q1D4aSaBsB — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 14, 2020