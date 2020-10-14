US and Israeli Air Forces Hone Readiness With Latest Joint F-35 Drill

Wednesday, October 14th | 26 Tishri 5781

October 14, 2020 1:54 pm
avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

Israeli F-35 fighter jets are seen off the wing of a US Air Force refueling tanker, Oct. 12, 2020. Photo: US Air Force.

F-35 stealth fighters jets from the US and Israeli air forces were seen in the skies above the Jewish state earlier this week as they took part in a joint training exercise.

Monday’s “Enduring Lightning” drill — the third of its kind held this year — was meant to “improve readiness and strengthen relationships,” US Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, said.

“This partnership has been built on trust and developed over decades of mutual cooperation, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to regional stability,” he added.

A US Air Forces Central press release noted, “Both US and Israeli F-35s faced exercise surface and air adversaries with the goal of achieving an objective at a simulated target area.”

Israeli Brig. Gen. Amir Lazar — head of the IAF Air Division — said, “Israeli-American cooperation, and international 5th generation exercises in Israeli territory, place the IAF as a reliable source of knowledge in the field of F-35 aircraft, and the State of Israel as a quality operational training arena.”

“Throughout the exercise, the air forces operated closely, which allowed for a shared learning experience,” he continued. “The joint exercise lays out a strong base for future cooperation and enhances knowledge sharing in the field of F-35 aircraft.”

