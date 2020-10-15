Conservative MPs Urge UK PM Johnson to Take Tougher Stance Against Tehran Regime

A top UK pro-Israel parliamentary group has issued an open letter to the prime minister criticizing Britain’s failure to support a continued arms embargo on Iran and urging action against the Tehran regime’s “malign activities.”

Despite a major US diplomatic push, a UN arms embargo on Iran was not renewed in August, mainly due to European refusal to support the idea. The embargo officially expires on October 18.

The letter sent by members of the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) to Prime Minister Boris Johnson was signed by more than 80 Conservative MPs, including the chairmen of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and the Defense Select Committee, as well as former cabinet ministers.

“The end of the UN arms embargo will have far-reaching consequences for regional stability,” the letter stated. “It will embolden an already belligerent Iran and facilitate an influx of arms to Iranian proxies: Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.”

These groups, the signatories noted, “intend to jeopardize the historic regional movement towards peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors.”

“This represents a direct threat to our allies and UK interests worldwide,” they added.

Accordingly, the letter put a series of questions to the prime minister, asking what the government would do to monitor arms sales to Iran, “rigorously” implement current UN resolutions, coordinate to impose new sanctions if necessary, support moderate forces within Iran and form a policy to deal with Iran’s “malign activities.”

The letter also asked if the UK would proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which controls Iranian terror activities abroad and has already been listed as a terrorist group by the US.