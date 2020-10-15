Thursday, October 15th | 27 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Disbelief, Fury Among French Jews as Paris Swastika Vandal Escapes Charge of Antisemitism

Israeli Knesset Approves Peace Treaty With UAE

‘These Ultra-Orthodox Communities Are Very Powerful Politically’: New York Governor Cuomo Angers Orthodox Jews With Latest Coronavirus Comments

Pompeo Claps Back at Iran’s Khamenei Over Nuclear Threat

Arab Media Wondering if Iraq Will Normalize With Israel

Estate of Late Holocaust Survivor Sues ‘Borat’ Creators Over Appearance in Sequel

Conservative MPs Urge UK PM Johnson to Take Tougher Stance Against Tehran Regime

Israel, UAE Working on Double Tax Treaty to Encourage Investment

Israeli Company Sees Lower Lidar Costs Accelerating Autonomous Car Development

Yemen’s Warring Parties Start Swap of 1,000 Prisoners

October 15, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Disbelief, Fury Among French Jews as Paris Swastika Vandal Escapes Charge of Antisemitism

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A municipal worker in Paris removes one of 20 large swastikas sprayed along Rue de Rivoli. Photo: Screenshot.

French Jews continued to react furiously on Thursday to the announcement from the Paris public prosecutor’s office that antisemitic provocation was not among the charges facing a man who allegedly sprayed series of large red swastikas along the French capital’s landmark Rue de Rivoli last weekend.

In a post on Twitter, CRIF — the representative body of French Jews — declared its “total incomprehension” at the prosecutors’ decision.

“How can you spray 20 swastikas without being prosecuted for antisemitism?” CRIF asked.

The offender in the case — a 31-year-old man from the Republic of Georgia — will be remanded in police custody until his trial begins.

But while he faces charges of causing damage to property, the prosecutor’s office insisted that there was no legal basis for a crime aggravated by religious or racial hatred.

The prosecutor’s reasoning was based on the observation that the swastikas were daubed on the columns of a building with no historic Jewish associations, and therefore “the damage was committed without specifically targeting buildings identified as being linked to the Jewish community.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer in the case representing LICRA — a leading civic organization combating antisemitism and racism in France — declared herself “stupefied” by the decision.

The decision not to include antisemitism among the charges was also a “great moment of indignation and anger,” lawyer Dorothée Bissacia-Bernstein tweeted, adding: “To be continued.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.