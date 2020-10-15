Thursday, October 15th | 27 Tishri 5781

October 15, 2020 1:08 pm
Pompeo Claps Back at Iran’s Khamenei Over Nuclear Threat

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departs a meeting with members of the UN Security Council, in New York, Aug. 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar / Pool.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clapped back at Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday after the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader asserted it could not be kept from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“Iran claims it doesn’t want a nuclear weapon, then threatens the world with its nuclear program,” Pompeo tweeted. “All nations must reject the regime’s extortion.”

“The US will never allow the world’s leading state sponsor of terror to have the world’s deadliest weapon — and yes, we can prevent it and will,” he vowed.

