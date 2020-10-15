Recent UN Human Rights Council Election Will Only Make Body’s Problems Worse, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Says

Thursday, October 15th | 27 Tishri 5781

October 15, 2020 3:54 pm
Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune. Photo: Screenshot.

The recent election of China and Russia to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will only further entrench the problems endemic to the organization, the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said during a Wednesday appearance on i24 News.

“Never has there been a greater gulf between the intention and the actuality of an institution,” Dovid Efune told “Global Eye” host Natasha Kirtchuk. “Ostensibly, it’s supposed to look out for and advocate for human rights around the world, and against human rights violators. In actuality, it spends most of its time criticizing Israel, which, of course, is the one democracy in the Middle East and in a region that’s full of dictatorial regimes.”

“The election of China and Russia has been referred to as a case of the foxes guarding the henhouse,” he added. “But, in actuality, it’s more like a perpetual barbeque, where the foxes are actually roasting the chickens all day and all night.”

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below:

