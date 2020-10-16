Friday, October 16th | 28 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Controversy as NYPD Says That Attack on Brooklyn Hasidic Man Wasn’t Hate Crime

Colorado White Supremacist Pleads Guilty to Synagogue Bombing Plot

New Children’s Book Highlights Heroism of Anne Frank

Filmmakers Dispute Claims in ‘Borat’ Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Late Holocaust Survivor

Jewish Congregations Challenge ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ New York Coronavirus Restrictions

Painting, Antique Kettle Looted by Nazis Returned to Jewish Descendants in US

Should the BBC Be Sympathizing With the Sbarro Monster?

A Year on, Lebanon’s Protests Have Faded and Life Has Got Worse

Israel to Start Easing Coronavirus Restrictions as Infection Rate Drops

White House Election Race Reaches Streets of Tel Aviv

October 16, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Controversy as NYPD Says That Attack on Brooklyn Hasidic Man Wasn’t Hate Crime

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An NYPD car on patrol. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

New York City police on Friday were investigating an attack on a Hasidic Jewish man in Brooklyn — but as an attempted robbery, rather than the hate crime some members of the community believe it was.

Surveillance video showed two suspects approaching the man from behind around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Barlett Street in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

The suspects chased him, beat him and unsuccessfully tried to steal his bag, injuring the victim’s face. The man managed to hold on to his belongings and the suspects fled the scene empty-handed.

Two eyewitnesses who spoke to CBS News expressed the view that the attack was sparked by antisemitic hatred, with one of them adding that robbery might have been an additional motive, because “from what I know, this place is not the best.”

Separately, ABC News reported that the vocal community activist and former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind had called the attack a hate crime, noting as well that the police had said this was not the case.

Police said the suspects in the attack were in their 20s and were last seen wearing dark jackets, black jeans and white sneakers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.