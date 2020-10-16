Friday, October 16th | 28 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Controversy as NYPD Says That Attack on Brooklyn Hasidic Man Wasn’t Hate Crime

Colorado White Supremacist Pleads Guilty to Synagogue Bombing Plot

New Children’s Book Highlights Heroism of Anne Frank

Filmmakers Dispute Claims in ‘Borat’ Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Late Holocaust Survivor

Jewish Congregations Challenge ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ New York Coronavirus Restrictions

Painting, Antique Kettle Looted by Nazis Returned to Jewish Descendants in US

Should the BBC Be Sympathizing With the Sbarro Monster?

A Year on, Lebanon’s Protests Have Faded and Life Has Got Worse

Israel to Start Easing Coronavirus Restrictions as Infection Rate Drops

White House Election Race Reaches Streets of Tel Aviv

October 16, 2020 11:54 am
0

Jewish Congregations Challenge ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ New York Coronavirus Restrictions

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton.

Three Jewish congregations on Thursday filed a lawsuit claiming that New York’s coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings violated their First Amendment religious rights under the US Constitution.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Manhattan by Congregations Oholei Shem D’nitra, Netzach Yisroel and Yesheos Yakov asked the state’s measures, which restricted religious gatherings to as few as 10 people, be overturned.

The restrictions were described by the lawsuit as being “blatantly anti-Semitic.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.