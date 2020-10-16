Jewish Congregations Challenge ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ New York Coronavirus Restrictions

Three Jewish congregations on Thursday filed a lawsuit claiming that New York’s coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings violated their First Amendment religious rights under the US Constitution.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Manhattan by Congregations Oholei Shem D’nitra, Netzach Yisroel and Yesheos Yakov asked the state’s measures, which restricted religious gatherings to as few as 10 people, be overturned.

The restrictions were described by the lawsuit as being “blatantly anti-Semitic.”