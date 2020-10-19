Monday, October 19th | 1 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Israel in Top Four Out of 47 Nations for Fighting International Bribery

Report: Etihad Airways Launches Hebrew Website

Carr Criticizes Cuomo for Coronavirus Restrictions Targeting Orthodox Jews

Twitter, Google Decline to Be in State Department Event Countering Antisemitism

Israeli Tech Companies Pouncing on Free Wall Street Money

First Commercial Emirati Flight Lands in Tel Aviv

The Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict and Its Implications for Iran

The India-China Rivalry Undermines the Emergence of a Multipolar World

Iran Threatens Gulf Countries Making Peace With Israel

Trump Envoy Hopes Israeli-Arab Peace Deals Will Continue Whatever the US Election Result

October 19, 2020 9:33 am
0

Carr Criticizes Cuomo for Coronavirus Restrictions Targeting Orthodox Jews

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr at a panel discussion on antisemitism in New York City on Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: Rhonda Hodas Hack.

JNS.org – US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Elan Carr criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday over the city’s most recent coronavirus restrictions, including closing schools and yeshivahs, while threatening to shutter synagogues and other houses of worship. The move has resulted in protests in New York City’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly in neighborhoods in Brooklyn, NY.

“I think that there has to be a balance between allowing the fair and free exercise of First Amendment rights on the one hand and maintaining public health on the other. That’s very important,” Carr told JNS. “And I think that singling any one community is deeply troubling.”

He added, “I won’t comment on public-health measures, but it has to be fairly applied. And singling out a particular ethnic community or a particular religious community is not acceptable.”

As it pertains to protests by these communities against such measures, where a journalist was assaulted last week, Carr said: “This is America. Thank G-d, Americans have a right to express their views on the subjects of the day, and if that means protesting, as long as it’s peaceful, they’re allowed to do that. Sadly, what we’ve seen recently is riots and looting and bedlam and pandemonium in the streets of America’s cities and, obviously, that’s not conduct protected by the First Amendment.”

Related coverage

October 18, 2020 2:10 pm
0

‘Heil Hitler’ Chanted by Group Protesting Coronavirus Restrictions in Dutch City

A group protesting coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands shouted “Heil Hitler” in the streets of the city of Den Bosch...

When asked if the actions of Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio targeting the Jewish community during the ongoing pandemic have been antisemitic, Carr expressly responded: “No.”

“I wouldn’t call them antisemitic,” he said, but they could have handled the situation far better with communities wanting to “worship and attend funerals, and live as a Jew.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.