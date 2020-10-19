Islamic State Tells Supporters to Target Westerners, Oil Pipelines in Saudi Arabia

Monday, October 19th | 1 Heshvan 5781

October 19, 2020 10:38 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Faisal Al Nasser.

An Islamic State spokesman called on the militant group’s supporters to target Westerners, oil pipelines and economic infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

“Targets are plenty … Start by hitting and destroying oil pipelines,‮‮ ‬‬factories and facilities which are the source (of income) of the tyrant government,” the spokesman, Abu Hamza al-Muhajir, said in a recorded speech on the militant group’s official telegram channel.‮‮ ‬‬

He said the kingdom had supported normalization with Israel by opening its airspace for Israeli flights to neighboring Gulf states.

The threats surfaced as Bahrain has followed the United Arab Emirates in agreeing last month to normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, which has Islam’s holiest sites and is the world’s largest oil exporter, has stressed the need to step up efforts to reach a lasting and sustainable peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

