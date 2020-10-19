Monday, October 19th | 2 Heshvan 5781

October 19, 2020 3:14 pm
Israel to Station ‘Water Attaché’ at Its Embassy in India

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane lands at the Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 22, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Starting in January, Israel will have a dedicated “water attaché” stationed at its embassy in New Delhi.

“India and Israel have a strategic partnership in water management,” Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka was quoted as telling the news agency PTI. “This is one of the main pillars we are collaborating on because we understand and realize that water is one of the biggest challenges in India post-COVID.”

“We have so much to do together in this field,” he added. “We are advancing rapidly on this front.”

“We are working very closely on water-related matters with both the federal government and the states,” Malka noted.

“Besides, the place that we have now reached is much beyond any particular individual or any party or any political developments because now our relationship is people to people,” he went on to say.

