October 19, 2020 2:24 pm
Kamada to Supply Israel With Its Experimental COVID-19 Treatment

Hospital staff provide medical care for patients at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward, amid a surge in new cases that has forced Israel into a second nationwide lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Biopharmaceutical firm Kamada Ltd said on Monday it will supply Israel‘s Health Ministry with its experimental COVID-19 treatment for 500 patients in Israel.

Use of the “investigational” plasma-derived immunoglobulin product will be regulated by the ministry, the Israeli company said.

Kamada will manufacture the product from convalescent plasma collected by the Israeli National Blood Services and additional Israeli medical institutions.

The initial order, planned to be supplied during the beginning of 2021, is sufficient to treat some 500 hospitalized patients. This initial supply is expected to generate $3.4 million in revenue for Kamada in the first quarter of 2021.

Kamada said interim results of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel showed its product had a favorable safety profile and symptoms improvement was observed in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

“We will continue to ramp up the production and supply of the product during the next few months,” Kamada CEO Amir London said.

