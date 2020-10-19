Monday, October 19th | 1 Heshvan 5781

October 19, 2020 2:38 pm
New Poll Shows US Jews ‘More Optimistic’ About Regional Peace in Middle East After Abraham Accords

Algemeiner Staff

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan display their copies of signed agreements while US President Donald Trump looks on, at the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, at the White House in Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Tom Brenner.

The results of a new poll that were published on Monday found increased hopefulness among American Jews about prospects for peace between Israel and the Arab world following the signing of the Abraham Accords last month.

Some 37% of respondents to the American Jewish Committee’s 2020 Survey of American Jewish Opinion said they were “more optimistic” about regional peace in the Middle East compared to a year ago.

On the question of which presidential candidate would be better at “strengthening US-Israel relations,” 54% replied Joe Biden, while 42% answered Donald Trump.

Regarding the upcoming Nov. 3 election, 75% expressed support for Biden and 22% backed Trump.

An identical margin said Biden would be “better an combatting antisemitism in the US.”

