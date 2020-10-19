New Poll Shows US Jews ‘More Optimistic’ About Regional Peace in Middle East After Abraham Accords

The results of a new poll that were published on Monday found increased hopefulness among American Jews about prospects for peace between Israel and the Arab world following the signing of the Abraham Accords last month.

Some 37% of respondents to the American Jewish Committee’s 2020 Survey of American Jewish Opinion said they were “more optimistic” about regional peace in the Middle East compared to a year ago.

On the question of which presidential candidate would be better at “strengthening US-Israel relations,” 54% replied Joe Biden, while 42% answered Donald Trump.

Regarding the upcoming Nov. 3 election, 75% expressed support for Biden and 22% backed Trump.

An identical margin said Biden would be “better an combatting antisemitism in the US.”