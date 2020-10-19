Report: Etihad Airways Launches Hebrew Website

JNS.org – The United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Airways has created a Hebrew-language website, ahead of its launch of direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

The website, which greets visitors with “Welcome from Abu Dhabi” in Hebrew, is geared towards capturing a share of the Israeli market, Globes reported on Friday.

According to the report, in addition to direct flights between the UAE and Israel, Etihad Airways is planning to offer connecting flights from Abu Dhabi to many destinations in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Etihad is known especially for catering to first- and business-class travelers, the report said, adding that its fleet of 100 planes has an average age of fewer than six years old and flies to 84 destinations in 55 countries.

