UAE Cabinet Ratifies Normalization Deal With With Israel

October 19, 2020 9:54 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates on Monday approved an agreement to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month, ahead of a visit by a UAE delegation to Israel.

The UAE and fellow Gulf state Bahrain in September became the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to sign agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, forming a new axis in the Middle East against Iran.

A cabinet statement said the Abraham Accords would be “an avenue of peace and stability to support the ambitions of the region’s people, and enhance efforts for prosperity and advancement, especially as it paves the way for deepening economic, culture and knowledge ties.”

Israel ratified the deal in a cabinet vote and a parliamentary vote last week.

October 19, 2020 10:03 am
A UAE delegation is expected to visit Israel on Tuesday, accompanied by US officials who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday from Bahrain, where they had joined an Israeli delegation on a tip to Manama to sign a communique formalizing nascent ties.

Israel and the UAE have already signed several memoranda of understanding. They will ink a deal on Tuesday to allow 28 weekly commercial flights between Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Israel‘s Transportation Ministry has said.

