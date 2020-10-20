EU Executive Body Announces ‘Comprehensive Strategy’ to Counter Antisemitism in 2021

The executive branch of the European Union on Tuesday announced its first-ever strategy on combating antisemitism, to be launched in 2021.

The strategy will form part of the work program for the European Commission during the coming year.

“Given the rise in antisemitic violence and hate crime, the Commission will present a comprehensive strategy on combating antisemitism, to complement and support Member States’ efforts,” a statement from the European Commission pledged.

The commission’s annual work plan was adopted on Monday and is subject to the approval of the European Parliament.

Titled “A union of vitality in a world of fragility,” the commission’s agenda for 2021 includes a “promoting our European way of life” component that is focused upon strengthening existing security arrangements, as well as countering addressing terrorism, organized crime and hybrid threats.